Long IslandCrime

Bicyclist struck, killed by car in Mineola, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A bicyclist died after suffering a serious head injury when a car struck him in Mineola Wednesday, Nassau police said.

The 64-year-old, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, was struck just after midnight by an "unknown southbound vehicle" on Mineola Boulevard at Washington Street, police said. 

The victim's name will not be released until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the collision should call 800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

