Cops: Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver in Mineola

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A man was critically injured Friday evening in Mineola when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Nassau County police said a 64-year-old man was crossing the street at Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue at 6:15 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound vehicle that sped away.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police do not have a description of the hit-and-run driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

