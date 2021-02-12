A man was critically injured Friday evening in Mineola when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Nassau County police said a 64-year-old man was crossing the street at Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue at 6:15 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound vehicle that sped away.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police do not have a description of the hit-and-run driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.