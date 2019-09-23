TODAY'S PAPER
Mineola man inappropriately touched girls at street fair, police say

Peter Koonanikal inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl and

Peter Koonanikal inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl at the Mineola Street Fair on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Mineola man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and child endangerment after police said he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl at the Mineola Street Fair on Sunday.

Nassau County police said detectives were able to identify and arrest Peter Koonanikal, 56, at 4:35 p.m. after the 14-year-old victim took his picture, then "quickly alerted her parent" -- who located Koonanikal and "observed him inappropriately grabbing" the second victim.

Koonanikal was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of forcible touching.

He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

The fair took place on Jericho Turnpike west of Roslyn Road between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar act by Koonanikal to call Third Squad detectives at 516-573-6353.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

