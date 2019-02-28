Police: Thieves who targeted Miracle Mile shoppers arrested
The defendants are accused of stealing Louis Vuitton handbags and MacBook Air laptops after Long Islanders purchased them from luxury retailers.
Two Queens men targeted high-end shoppers on Manhasset’s Miracle Mile, following them and stealing their pricey purchases, Nassau police said Thursday in announcing their arrests on multiple charges.
Four times — once a month from October through January — the pair targeted shoppers at the open-air luxury Americana Manhasset shopping center on Northern Boulevard, burglary pattern team detectives said.
Jarry Gonzales-Ramos, 28, and Andres Quintero-Mendoza, 33, both of East Elmhurst, were scheduled for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and petty larceny, Nassau County police said in a news release. Additional information about their court appearances was not immediately available.
On Oct. 5 they entered a garage at a residence on Todd Drive East in Glen Head and stole two Louis Vuitton handbags worth $3,690 from a 2016 BMW, police said.
On Nov. 13 the pair broke a window of a 2017 Chrysler parked in a lot on West Jericho Turnpike in Mineola and took a MacBook Air laptop worth $1,200, police said.
On Dec. 2 they broke the window of a 2018 Tesla in the driveway of a home on Woodland Way in Manhasset and took another MacBook Air, valued at $867, police said.
On Jan. 31 the pair broke a window of a 2017 Acura in a lot on Hillside Avenue in Garden City Park and took a Louis Vuitton handbag worth $2,600, police said.
Detectives took the defendants into custody Wednesday in East Elmhurst. Police did not say how they tied them to the alleged crimes.
