The owner of a Hauppauge vitamin supplement company was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in jail for “misbranding nutritional products,” claiming they contained herbal ingredients helpful in treating diseases, federal prosecutors said.

Helen Yang, 55, owner of Green Pharm, is accused of falsely claiming her products “treat or cure diabetes, Parkinson’s tremors, cancer, dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Yang “also falsely claimed the products were endorsed by the American Cancer Society and the so-called Diabetic British Research Institute which doesn’t exist,” prosecutors said.

In May Yang, of Hauppauge, pleaded guilty to misbranding drugs in interstate commerce.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert imposed the sentence Thursday in Central Islip federal court.