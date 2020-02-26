Suffolk police said a bag containing about $25,000 worth of diamonds was turned into police on Monday night after going missing Sunday from an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Islandia.

Police initially said the diamonds were stolen.

The man who found the diamonds in the unattended cart attempted to turn them in to Walmart, police said, but there was a language barrier. He got a relative who could speak English to bring them in to the police station, cops added.