A former public works supervisor at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point who admitted he took bribes in a bid-rigging scheme was sentenced Friday to 9 months in prison.

Frank DeCarlo, 67, of Franklin Square, apologized to the military academy and his family, saying he was ashamed of his conduct.

“I had made a terrible mistake for which I am very sorry,” DeCarlo told U.S. District Court Judge Arthur D. Spatt in Central Islip minutes before the judge imposed the sentence.

DeCarlo, who pleaded guilty on April 20 to receiving a bribe, admitted that when he was the head of the academy’s carpentry shop he helped vendors win contracts in exchange for cash kickbacks.

Brian Griffin of Garden City, one of DeCarlo’s attorneys, made an impassioned plea for leniency, asking the judge to consider his client’s failing health and his combat service in Vietnam.

DeCarlo had a heart attack in June and was diagnosed with dementia, Griffin said. He asked the judge to sentence DeCarlo to home confinement.

The judge said DeCarlo cheated and defrauded the government for more than 13 years, from January 2003 to November 2016, and for that he must serve some prison time.

Under the sentencing guidelines, DeCarlo could have received anywhere from 30 months to 37 months in prison, but the judge showed some compassion for the father and grandfather.

“I am going to give you a break,” the judge told DeCarlo.

Spatt ordered DeCarlo to surrender to federal authorities on Jan. 29 to begin serving his sentence.

He also was fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit $48,000.

The judge ordered that DeCarlo be supervised by the probation department for three years after his release from prison.