A Mastic Beach woman and her two adult children have been arrested in connection with seven knifepoint robberies that occurred at Suffolk County businesses during the past month, Suffolk County police said.

Deborah Salvatore, 55, and her daughter, Lauren Mascia, 31, both of McKinley Drive, as well as her son, Rick Mascia, 25, of Nortfleet Lane in Medford, were expected to appear in First District Court in Central Islip Sunday, police said.

Their alleged crime spree included the following robberies:

n Family Dollar, 349 Horseblock Rd. in Farmingville, on Sept. 23 at 9:50 p.m.

n Family Dollar, 222 Portion Rd. in Lake Ronkonkoma, on Sept. 29, at about 10 p.m.

n Carvel, 400 Horseblock Rd. in Farmingville, on Oct. 13 at 9:55 p.m.

n Carvel, 400 Horseblock Rd. in Farmingville, on Oct. 14 at about 10 p.m.

n Dunkin’ Donuts, 500-11 Medford Ave. in Patchogue, on Oct. 16 at 10:33 p.m.

n Dollar Tree, 3235 Horseblock Rd. in Medford, on Oct. 17 at 9:43 p.m.

n Dunkin’ Donuts, 350 Middle Country Rd. in Coram, on Oct. 21 at about 9:45 p.m.

On Wednesday police released surveillance images of the woman who was suspected of six of the robberies but it was a knifepoint robbery at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday that led to the arrests.

A spokeswoman said Sunday that the woman in the surveillance images was determined to be Lauren Mascia.

In a news release issued Sunday police said Rick Mascia entered a Dunkin Donuts on Middle Country Road, displayed a knife and demanded money. The cashier opened the register and then ran toward the rear of the store. Mascia grabbed money from the register and fled.

Police said Mascia’s mother, Deborah Salvatore, was waiting for him in a car parked outside the store and Major Case Unit detectives arrested both Mascia and Salvatore at the scene.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Lauren Mascia, Salvatore’s daughter, and Mascia’s sister.

Lauren Mascia was charged with six counts of first degree robbery for her alleged involvement in all the robberies except the one at the Dunkin Donuts on Saturday.

Rick Mascia was charged with six counts of first degree robbery for all the above robberies except Oct. 16 at the Dunkin Donuts in Patchogue.

Deborah Salvatore was charged with one count of first degree robbery in connection with the Oct. 21 heist.

Check back for updates on this developing story