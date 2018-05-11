TODAY'S PAPER
Coram mother tried to kill newborn son, police say

Felicia Squillace, of Coram, gave birth at home on April 27, then wrapped her crying boy in a bag and tried to put him in the garbage, police said.

Felicia Squillace, of Coram, left, is led out of the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge to arraignment Friday. She is charged with the second-degree attempted murder of her newborn, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Coram mother was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempting to murder her newborn son, Suffolk County police said.

Felicia Squillace, 26, gave birth at home on April 27, then wrapped her crying boy in a plastic bag and tried to put him in a garbage bin, police said.

Before she could do so, two other people who lived in the home with her heard the cries, took the baby from Squillace and called police, authorities said.

Squillace was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for medical treatment and evaluation, police said.

She was later transferred to Brunswick Hospital Center, an acute care psychiatric facility in Amityville. When she was released Thursday afternoon, detectives from the Special Victim’s Section placed the mother in custody, police said.

The baby received medical attention and is now in foster care, police said.

Squillace is scheduled to be arraigned on second-degree attempted murder charges at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

