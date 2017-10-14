A Middle Island woman sat with her young son in her car Friday, while her passenger bought heroin and split it with her, Suffolk police said.
Fourth Precinct detectives and plain clothes officers said they watched Giovanna Mirando in her Toyota Corolla, parked on Hollo Drive in Holbrook, as her passenger met a drug dealer a short distance away about 2:30 p.m.
Nicholas Verna, 32, purchased heroin from Michael Scalia, 32, of Farmingville, then returned to the car to share the drug, police said.
When Mirando, 34, began driving away, police pulled her over and found her 4-year-old son in the back seat, officials said.
Mirando was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on station house bail and will be arraigned at a later date.
Verna, of East Patchogue, and Scalia, of Farmingville, were each charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both were held for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.
The boy was taken to the Fourth Precinct and released to a family member. Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified.
