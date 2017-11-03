A 21-year-old Glen Head woman sobbed uncontrollably Friday in Nassau County Court while admitting she smothered her newborn daughter last year and discarded the infant’s body in a trash bag after giving birth at home.

Sharon Seudat pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter under a deal that will send her to prison for 8 years before 5 years of post-release supervision.

A grand jury had indicted the college student on charges that included two counts of second-degree murder, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years to life behind bars.

State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti accepted the sentencing recommendation of the district attorney’s office in deciding Seudat’s penalty. He will sentence her on Jan. 8 and she remains free on $1 million bond.

Seudat cried and shook in her seat throughout Friday’s brief court proceeding, with Delligatti pausing more than once to let the defendant try to compose herself.

“Take a moment. Would you like some more water?” he asked her at one point.

Seudat admitted during questioning by prosecutor Veronica Guariglia that on March 31, 2016, in her Walnut Street home she caused her baby’s death while intending to cause the newborn serious physical injury.

Seudat also agreed she caused the child’s death by wrapping her up in sheets and blankets she used when delivering her, and then placing her hand over the newborn’s mouth before putting the child in a garbage bag.

Police and firefighters went to a 911 call for medical assistance at Seudat’s home that morning, finding her suffering from profuse vaginal bleeding before rushing her to Glen Cove Hospital.

A doctor determined she had recently delivered a child, but Seudat repeatedly denied the existence of a baby, according to authorities.

But police then found the dead baby in a plastic garbage bag that had been wrapped in a blanket and left on the home’s back deck.

Police said Seudat, who attended Nassau Community College and worked part time at a car wash, had hid her pregnancy from her family and the child’s father.

Seudat went into labor while her mother and brother were home, and her father was at work, according to police. They said her mother rushed into Seudat’s bedroom after hearing screams, but still wasn’t sure what was going on.

By then, the child was dead, authorities have said.

The plea happened months after attorney Edward Lieberman filed notice on Seudat’s behalf that the defense intended to present psychiatric evidence at her trial.

A May 2016 court filing claimed Seudat had diminished mental capacity at the time of the offense, and at trial would claim extreme emotional disturbance and lack of criminal responsibility by reason of mental disease or defect.

Lieberman told the judge Friday that his client decided to plead guilty after discussing relevant defenses that had included dissociative disorder and neonaticide syndrome.

Dozens of supporters surrounded Seudat after she left the courtroom, when she quickly put on sunglasses and left the area while ignoring a request for comment.

“My client has gone through the last year and a half trying to come to grips with this tragic situation. She felt that this was the best method in concluding this matter, taking responsibility for her acts under her guilty plea and moving forward,” Lieberman said in an interview after court.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment after court.