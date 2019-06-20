A Montauk man was arrested Thursday in the death of another Montauk resident found unconscious June 6 in a local park, Suffolk police said.

After a joint investigation with East Hampton Town police, Suffolk County homicide detectives booked Joseph Grippo, 47, of Old Montauk Highway, on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Robert Casado, 38. Grippo is expected to be arraigned Friday in East Hampton Town Justice Court, authorities said.

Casado was found in Kirk Park with head injuries, police said. He was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details on the motive and the attack were not immediately available Thursday night.