Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested in death of man found in Montauk park

Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown

Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown Montauk where an adult male was found dead on the morning of June 6,2019. Photo Credit: Doug Kuntz

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Montauk man was arrested Thursday in the death of another Montauk resident found unconscious June 6 in a local park, Suffolk police said.

After a joint investigation with East Hampton Town police, Suffolk County homicide detectives booked Joseph Grippo, 47, of Old Montauk Highway, on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Robert Casado, 38. Grippo is expected to be arraigned Friday  in East Hampton Town Justice Court, authorities said.

Casado was found in Kirk Park  with head injuries, police said. He was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details on the motive and the attack were not immediately available Thursday night.

