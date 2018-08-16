Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with a Montauk drug distribution ring involving narcotics obtained through the mail, sometimes selling cocaine and opioids out of the backs of restaurants and taking advantage of the summer tourism industry, authorities said.

Seasonal employees in bars and restaurants are accused of receiving mail packages of “illicit substances,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release Thursday morning.

The investigation began in March after East End police departments received community complaints regarding drugs.

Sini said at an afternoon news conference that authorities seized thousands of dollars in cash and 3/4 kilo of cocaine on Thursday after executing search warrants. Two of the case’s main players were also arrested, including a man who was trying to board an international flight.

The defendants were arraigned on Thursday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration identified five Montauk restaurants: Swallow East, 668 The Gig Shack, Shagwong Tavern, Liar’s Saloon and O’Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub.

Sini said that while none of the restaurants’ owners have been arrested, the investigation remains ongoing and there was a “culture of complacency.” The alleged sellers are accused of marking up drug prices — sometimes by more than 50 percent — during their sales.

Jason Behan, co-owner of Shagwong Tavern, said no one was arrested at his restaurant, and that his "entire staff is here at work."

“We are not involved in any kind of conspiracy; we’re involved in selling food, that’s what we do,” Behan said. "There is no drug conspiracy.”

Behan said, “We fight drugs every day. We’re on the front line of the drug war, never mind the police. I operate a bar, we have to deal with that every night.”

He added: “If anything, we thank the police for getting them off the street. I commend them for finally making a bust.”

Janice Kordasz, co-owner of O’Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub, said she was “mortified” that her business of 16 years was associated with the bust. She said it involved two of her seasonal employees from out of town who were staying at a nearby apartment building.

Employees don’t typically receive packages at the restaurant, Kordasz said.

“There’s absolutely no connection with my restaurant with any sort of drugs,” she said. “I’m shocked right now, to see that my name was mentioned.”

A man who identified himself as a manager at Swallows East said a lawyer instructed the owner not to speak to the media.

“Everybody tarnished our name now,” he said of the bust. “We all work really hard and it’s unfortunate.”

No one was available to comment at 668 The Gig Shack and Liar’s Saloon.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart issued a statement shortly before noon:

“Due to the diligence of our officers, the District Attorney’s Office and the East End police departments, our East End communities are safer. It is critical for the Suffolk County Police Department to collaborate with our partners across the county in order to remove drugs from our streets. Through our collaboration with the East End Task Force, we were able to successfully seize various amounts of drug paraphernalia, cash and other devices. We will continue to utilize our resources to the fullest extent in order to ensure that drug rings will be eradicated.”