The death of an unconscious man found with head injuries in a Montauk park on Thursday morning is being investigated as a suspected homicide, police said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

East Hampton Town Police, responding to a call from a parkgoer, found the victim in Kirk Park at about 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk's medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death; detectives believe it to be criminal in nature, police said.

Anyone with information should call the police at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.