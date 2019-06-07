A man who died after being found unconscious Thursday morning in a Montauk park has been identified as a resident of the community, Suffolk County police said Friday.

The death of Robert Casado, 38, is being investigated as a suspected homicide, though the Suffolk medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death, police said.

Detectives have not released any information regarding why the case is a suspected homicide, other than to say Casado suffered head injuries. On Friday, police said his death was not gang-related and there was no connection to any apparent hate crime.

East Hampton Town police, responding to a call from a parkgoer, found Casado in Kirk Park at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.