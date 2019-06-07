TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police ID victim of suspected homicide in Kirk Park as Montauk man

Police investigators at Kirk Park in Montauk on

Police investigators at Kirk Park in Montauk on Thursday, where a man was found unconscious, then pronounced dead at a hospital. Photo Credit: Doug Kuntz

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man who died after being found unconscious Thursday morning in a Montauk park has been identified as a resident of the community, Suffolk County police said Friday.

The death of Robert Casado, 38, is being investigated as a suspected homicide, though the Suffolk medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death, police said.

Detectives have not released any information regarding why the case is a suspected homicide, other than to say Casado suffered head injuries. On Friday, police said his death was not gang-related and there was no connection to any apparent hate crime.

East Hampton Town police, responding to a call from a parkgoer, found Casado in Kirk Park at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

