Long IslandCrime

Brooklyn man could face 25 years for Long Island home invasion

Bidi George and two others tied up a father, mother and child during the burglary, authorities said.

Bidi George, 21, of Brooklyn, was convicted on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, for his role in a 2016 home invasion in Center Moriches, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. Photo Credit: SCDA

By Khristopher J. Brooks
A New York City man has been convicted of first-degree burglary for his involvement in a Long Island home invasion last year, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

A Suffolk County jury convicted Bidi George, 21, of Brooklyn, on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He will be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on Nov. 28.

According to police, George, along with two other men, invaded...

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

