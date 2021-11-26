TODAY'S PAPER
Man shot to death outside Moriches home, Suffolk County police say

Police near the scene of the shooting early

Police near the scene of the shooting early Friday morning.   Credit: Stringer News Service

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A man was shot dead Friday morning at a gated community in Moriches where he lived, according to Suffolk police.

He was identified as Tyrell Durham, 37, in a police news release, which said he was killed outside his residence.

The shooting, about 1 a.m., was at the Tall Oaks Circle, an apartment complex just south of Sunrise Highway, according to the release.

Durham was declared dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was brought after being found, the release said.

The release did not provide a motive, say whether there are any suspects or whether anyone had been detained or arrested in the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

