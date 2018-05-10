TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
57° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Coram mother tried to kill newborn son, police say

Felicia Squillace, 26, of Coram, was arrested Thursday

Felicia Squillace, 26, of Coram, was arrested Thursday for trying to kill her newborn son, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Coram mother was arrested Thursday for attempting to kill her newborn son, Suffolk County police said.

Felicia Squillace, 26, gave birth at home on April 27, then wrapped her crying boy in a plastic bag and tried to put him in a garbage bin, police said.

Before she could do so, two other people who lived in the home with her heard the cries, took the baby from Squillace and called police, authorities said.

Squillace was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for medical treatment and evaluation, police said.

She was later transferred to Brunswick Hospital in Amityville. When she was released Thursday afternoon, detectives from the Special Victim’s Section placed the mother in custody, police said.

The baby received medical attention and is now in foster care, police said.

Squillace is scheduled to be arraigned on second degree attempted murder charges at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Latest Long Island News

William Hubbard, 48, left, has been charged with Arrest made in 2011 Mastic Beach murder
Former U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District Ex-prosecutor Bharara mulls NY AG race
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, seen in Singas on AG probe: ‘No stone unturned’
Attorney Michael Feldberg, left, arrives with his client, Jury begins deliberations in Silver retrial
The nationwide device shortage includes EpiPen 0.3 mg, Officials: EpiPen device shortage affects LI
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Contractor: I gave Mangano cash to help with problems