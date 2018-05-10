A Coram mother was arrested Thursday for attempting to kill her newborn son, Suffolk County police said.

Felicia Squillace, 26, gave birth at home on April 27, then wrapped her crying boy in a plastic bag and tried to put him in a garbage bin, police said.

Before she could do so, two other people who lived in the home with her heard the cries, took the baby from Squillace and called police, authorities said.

Squillace was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for medical treatment and evaluation, police said.

She was later transferred to Brunswick Hospital in Amityville. When she was released Thursday afternoon, detectives from the Special Victim’s Section placed the mother in custody, police said.

The baby received medical attention and is now in foster care, police said.

Squillace is scheduled to be arraigned on second degree attempted murder charges at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.