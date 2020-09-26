A mother and two of her three young daughters were seriously injured when a drunk motorist hit their 2015 Honda, which had broken down in the right lane of County Route 83 late Friday afternoon in Farmingville, Suffolk police said.

Erika Bautista, 31, of Farmingville, and her daughters, aged 4 and 8, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. A third daughter, aged 10, was also taken to Stony Brook with non-life-threatening injuries, the Suffolk police statement said.

Police said Chris Montpetit, 36, of Shirley, had been driving his 2018 Jeep north when he hit Bautista's car around 5:06 p.m. near South Bicycle Path.

Montpetit was charged with driving while intoxicated. His arraignment is set for Saturday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Investigators will examine whether both vehicles were in safe condition. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553. All calls will be kept confidential.