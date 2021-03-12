Sini: Woman pleads guilty in plot to kill mother-in-law

A Huntington Station woman has pleaded guilty to hiring hitmen to kill her ex-mother-in-law while she visited Ecuador, officials said Friday.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree conspiracy, a felony, and is expected to be sentenced on April 15 to two to six year in prison, pursuant to a plea agreement, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

"This is a shocking and disturbing case," District Attorney Timoth Sini said in a statement Friday. "The defendant’s intentions were very clear that she wanted this person murdered, and she was ready and willing to pay for it. Thankfully law enforcement was notified and able to intervene before anyone got hurt, and [Thursday's] guilty plea ensures she is held accountable."

The plot began in July 2019, when according to prosecutors, Rodriguez-Garcia contacted a co-conspirator via the mobile application WhatsApp "to orchestrate the murder of her ex-husband’s mother and daughter." She asked the co-conspirator to hire hitmen to commit the murder in Ecuador, where she believed the targets were visiting, prosecutors said. Rodriguez-Garcia provided photographs of one of the targets to the co-conspirator and also gave a description of the residence where she believed the pair were staying, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez-Garcia agreed to wire payment for the murder once she received proof that the murder had occurred, prosecutors said.

At some point, Rodriguez-Garcia’s ex-husband became aware of the murder-for-hire plot and contacted the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct, officials said.

During a joint investigation between the police and the DA's office, a doctored photo purporting to show the deceased targets of the conspiracy was sent by the co-conspirator to Rodriguez-Garcia as "proof" that the murder had been carried out, prosecutors said.

The photo was created by the police department's Identification Section and appeared to show a deceased woman and child in the countryside of Ecuador.

Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested on July 13.

Her Hauppauge-based attorney, William Ferro, was not immediately available to comment.