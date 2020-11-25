A 70-year-old mother was killed by her son, who then confessed on a 911 call to the police, officials said.

Barbara Lawson was found dead in an E. Main Street apartment in Bay Shore Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said. Her son, Logan Lawson, 24, was arrested there and charged with manslaughter in the first degree, police said.

A Suffolk medical examiner pronounced Barbara Lawson dead at the apartment, police said. An autopsy should determine how she died.

Logan Lawson will be arraigned on Wednesday, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

No additional details were issued.