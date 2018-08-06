A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into the center dividing wall on the Cross Island Parkway and was struck by a Bentley operated by an unlicensed driver from Hempstead, the NYPD said.

Jevaughn Hodge, 33, of Highland Avenue, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle while the driver of the Honda motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was not released pending family notification.

The NYPD's Highway District Collision Investigation Squad said the motorcyclist was traveling north on the Cross Island Parkway near Northern Boulevard at an apparently high rate of speed when he struck the wall and was ejected.

The motorcyclist landed in the southbound lanes, where he was run over by a 2013 Bentley driven by Hodge, police said.

Officers from the 111th Precinct said the motorcyclist was found unconscious, lying on the road with severe trauma to the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hodge remained at the scene and was taken into custody by the NYPD.