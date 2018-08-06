TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Motorcyclist killed after crashing on Cross Island Parkway, being struck by car

The motorcyclist landed in traffic going in the opposite direction, then was run over by an unlicensed driver, police said.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Print

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into the center dividing wall on the Cross Island Parkway and was struck by a Bentley operated by an unlicensed driver from Hempstead, the NYPD said.

Jevaughn Hodge, 33, of Highland Avenue, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle while the driver of the Honda motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was not released pending family notification.

The NYPD's Highway District Collision Investigation Squad said the motorcyclist was traveling north on the Cross Island Parkway near Northern Boulevard at an apparently high rate of speed when he struck the wall and was ejected.

The motorcyclist landed in the southbound lanes, where he was run over by a 2013 Bentley driven by Hodge, police said.

Officers from the 111th Precinct said the motorcyclist was found unconscious, lying on the road with severe trauma to the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hodge remained at the scene and was taken into custody by the NYPD.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on May 22 Curran wants to borrow $300M for tax settlements
Digna Argueta Gutierrez, 31, of Beltsville, Md., was Woman left toddler in hot car, police say
Timothy Heyward Smith was a professor of education Hofstra professor dies day after 84th birthday
Sen. Chuck Schumer at a news conference in Schumer: First responder signal is in jeopardy
A firefighter cools down after battling a house Forecast: Oppressively hot weather on the Island
Hempstead Village Hall on Feb. 4, 2016. Village to vote on revised police chief contracts