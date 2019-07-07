TODAY'S PAPER
North Bellmore man accused of broadsiding motorcycle cop arraigned

The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of a North Bellmore man for Leaving the Scene of an Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, July 06, 2019 at 8:28 A.M. in North Bellmore...According to Detectives, a Nassau County Police Officer, while on routine motorcycle patrol, was travelling northbound on Bellmore Avenue when he was struck by a Subaru travelling westbound at the intersection of Bellmore Avenue and Alice Avenue. The operator of the vehicle, Hussam Rajab, 40, of 1321 Bellmore Road fled the scene and was taken into custody a short time later. The Officer was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed as critical but in stable condition. The Defendant Hussam Rajab has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Auto Accident with a Serious Physical Injury. He will be arraigned on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.. Photo Credit: NCPD

A North Bellmore motorist accused of broadsiding a Nassau County motorcycle officer then fleeing from the scene was ordered held on $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash at his arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. 

Hussam Rajab, 40, was charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a serious physical injury. 

Officer George Day was in critical but stable condition Saturday after his motorcycle was hit in North Bellmore, police said. Day, a 14-year veteran, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was soon surrounded by family and fellow officers, Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Smith said. A spokeswoman for Nassau University Medical Center would not provide updated information on Day's condition. 

“We are praying for the full recovery of Nassau County Police Officer George Day who was struck by a vehicle while on patrol on his motorcycle today," PBA president James McDermott said in a statement issued Saturday.

The officer was on patrol at 8:20 a.m. Saturday on Bellmore Avenue in North Bellmore when police say Rajab, driving a Subaru Forrester SUV, ran a stop sign heading west on Alice Avenue and broadsided the motorcycle, then sped away.

“Our officer was thrown a good distance away and his bike was thrown an even greater distance," Smith said.

A highway patrol officer spotted the Subaru about 30 minutes later heading east on Sunrise Highway near the Meadowbrook Parkway, where the driver was stopped and arrested, Smith said.

With Craig Schneider and John Asbury

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

