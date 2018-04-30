TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Commack crash, police say

A motorcycle and a car collided at the

A motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Indian Head Road in Commack on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

A Dix Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Commack on Sunday night, police said.

The motorcyclist, Gino Macchio, 25, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said in a news release. The driver of a 2006 Honda, Thomas Canale, 26, of Massapequa, was taken to Huntington Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Canale was driving east on Jericho Turnpike when he tried to make a left turn onto northbound Indian Head Road around 8 p.m., police said. The Honda collided with Macchio, who was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Jericho Turnpike.

A passenger in the Honda was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation continues.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Datre Jr. was sentenced to a year Officials: Dumping scandal 'mastermind' out of jail
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and state Bill eyes jail time for threats of mass violence
Marchell Rountree, 50, of Bellport, was arrested in Surgical mask-wearing robber caught, cops say
Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver arrives at a Doctor: I helped Silver get referral fees
Luggage at Kennedy Airport's Terminal 4 at the PA moves to avoid snowstorm chaos at JFK
Ride-hail drivers from the Independent Drivers Guild rally City takes step toward restricting for-hire vehicle industry