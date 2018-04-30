A Dix Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Commack on Sunday night, police said.

The motorcyclist, Gino Macchio, 25, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said in a news release. The driver of a 2006 Honda, Thomas Canale, 26, of Massapequa, was taken to Huntington Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Canale was driving east on Jericho Turnpike when he tried to make a left turn onto northbound Indian Head Road around 8 p.m., police said. The Honda collided with Macchio, who was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Jericho Turnpike.

A passenger in the Honda was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation continues.