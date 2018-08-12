TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops charge man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

Nassau County police investigate the scene of a

Nassau County police investigate the scene of a motorcycle accident Sunday morning on Newbridge Road in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Jim Staubtser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com
Print

A Levittown man is facing a criminal mischief charge after causing a disturbance at a convenience story and later crashing a motorcycle in East Meadow Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven on Newbridge Road shortly before 4 a.m. following a report of a man damaging property inside the store. While interviewing a witness, a police officer noticed a man who fit the description of the suspect driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle without a helmet at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, police responded to a 911 call that a motorcycle had crashed on Newbridge Road near the intersection with Poppy Street. Investigators determined the crash victim, Christopher Blando, 23, was the same man involved in the 7-Eleven incident, police said.

Blando was taken to a hospital via Nassau County police ambulance to be treated for serious head trauma, police said, adding that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Blando was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief at the hospital and will be arraigned when medically fit, police said.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash, but reopened about 9:45 a.m., police said.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed Cops: 2 dead in crash, 2 kids seriously injured
Robert Leroy Harding, 89, an original Montford Point Congressional Gold Medal recipient dies at 89
Former Glen Cove Mayor and Judge Joseph Suozzi's Former Glen Cove mayor honored in Italy
Gerard McCaffery, CEO of MercyFirst, a not-for-profit human 6 migrant kids separated from parents still in LI shelter
Heavy rains flooded streets on Long Beach Road Forecast: Off and on rain for start of the week
Demonstrators gather on Freedom Plaza in front of 1600: Trump in the year after Charlottesville