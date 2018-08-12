A Levittown man is facing a criminal mischief charge after causing a disturbance at a convenience story and later crashing a motorcycle in East Meadow Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven on Newbridge Road shortly before 4 a.m. following a report of a man damaging property inside the store. While interviewing a witness, a police officer noticed a man who fit the description of the suspect driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle without a helmet at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, police responded to a 911 call that a motorcycle had crashed on Newbridge Road near the intersection with Poppy Street. Investigators determined the crash victim, Christopher Blando, 23, was the same man involved in the 7-Eleven incident, police said.

Blando was taken to a hospital via Nassau County police ambulance to be treated for serious head trauma, police said, adding that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Blando was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief at the hospital and will be arraigned when medically fit, police said.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash, but reopened about 9:45 a.m., police said.