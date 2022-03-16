TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Jericho, police say

Nassau County police investigate a fatal crash in

Nassau County police investigate a fatal crash in which a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading west on Jericho Turnpike struck a motorcycle being driven by a 29-year-old man, also heading west, on the Jericho Turnpike in Jericho around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash Tuesday on Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, police said.

Nassau County police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

Police said he was pronounced at the scene by police medics.

Police said the crash occurred on westbound Jericho Turnpike about 11:45 p.m. when the westbound motorcycle was struck by a westbound 2021 Kia K5 sedan. "The driver of the sedan did not remain at the scene," police said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if that driver was later stopped or if anyone was in police custody.

Police said only that the investigation is continuing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

