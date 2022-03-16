A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash Tuesday on Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, police said.

Nassau County police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

Police said he was pronounced at the scene by police medics.

Police said the crash occurred on westbound Jericho Turnpike about 11:45 p.m. when the westbound motorcycle was struck by a westbound 2021 Kia K5 sedan. "The driver of the sedan did not remain at the scene," police said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if that driver was later stopped or if anyone was in police custody.

Police said only that the investigation is continuing.