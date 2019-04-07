A pair of motorcycle gang members was arrested Saturday night in connection with drugs and weapon charges during a Centereach traffic stop, Suffolk County police said.

Officers said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Salvatore Manfredonia III, 35, of Louise Drive in West Nyack for failing to stop at a stop sign on Hawkins Road at 8:45 p.m.

During the stop, police found that Manfredonia had Oxycodone and passenger John Balogh had a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Manfredonia, a member of the Satans Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and Balogh of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, had just left the Hells Angels April Bash in Centereach, police said.

Balogh, 58, of Parker Street in the Bronx, was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Balogh has retained Mineola attorney Karen Bobley to defend him. He didn’t post his bail of $2,000 bond or $1,000 cash. Balogh is due back in court Friday.

Manfredonia was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He will be arraigned on a later date.