Seven indicted in motorcycle theft ring, DA says

The group stole expensive motorbikes off the streets or from garages at private homes or apartment buildings in Nassau and New York City, prosecutors said.

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Seven people have been indicted on charges of operating a theft ring in which expensive motorcycles were stolen from streets or garages in Nassau and New York City and resold on the black market, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said the indictments were the result of a yearlong wiretap investigation.

“The defendants charged in this case are alleged to have worked together — and sometimes separately — stealing and then selling the snatched motorcycles on the black market,” Brown said in a statement.

In all, 11 motorcycles were stolen, including Yamahas, Hondas and a Suzuki, with an estimated value of $75,000. Brown said they were taken from Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan — some from garages of private homes or apartment buildings.

The theft ring operated between March 2016 and February 2017, court officials said.

Five of the seven suspects indicted were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in state Supreme Court in Queens on grand larceny, conspiracy and other charges, court officials said. They pleaded not guilty. prosecutors said.

One suspect is in custody out of state and is pending extradition to New York, and the final suspect hasn’t been apprehended, officials said.

Defendant Craig Williams, 39, of Brooklyn, is alleged to have been the ring’s scout and getaway driver, according to Brown. He is accused of going to “desirable neighborhoods” in search of motorcycles and also scoping out law enforcement activity.

At times, crew members would purposely commit driving infractions to draw police away from where the thefts were taking place, prosecutors said.

Williams could not be reached Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by the New York City Police Department’s Auto Crime Division.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

