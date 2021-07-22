A 57-year-old motorcyclist died after a 2020 Kia crashed into him on a residential street in Hempstead on Wednesday night, Nassau police said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, was on a 2004 Yamaha headed south on Baldwin Road, when he collided with the Kia, which was trying to turn left on Lawson Street just before 10 p.m., police said.

The motorcyclist, who suffered serious head and body trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Kia driver fled on foot, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.