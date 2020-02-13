U.S. attorney makes recommendation on death penalty for MS-13 case

A top federal prosecutor has made a recommendation to the U.S. Justice Department in Washington on whether to seek the death penalty against the alleged leader of the MS-13 clique charged in the killings of two Brentwood High School teenage girls and five others, authorities said Thursday.

The move by U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue marks the first time local federal prosecutors have weighed in on a number of upcoming gang prosecutions dealing with a spate of killings on the island. U.S. Attorney General William Barr will make the final decision later this year.

Donoghue's recommendation in the case of MS-13 leader Alexi Sanchez, known as “Blasty” or "Big Homie" is not public, which is standard procedure in federal death penalty cases. Sanchez is charged in the killings of Brentwood High School students Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens in September 2016.

The recommendation is part of a lengthy, complicated process that also involves defense lawyers who present mitigating factors as to why their clients should not face the death penalty.

Recommendations on whether to seek the death penalty against two others charged in the killing of the girls, Jairo Saenz, of Central Islip, known as “Funny,” the number two in the clique, and Enrique Portillo, of Brentwood, known as “Oso” or “Turkey, are pending, Eastern District Prosecutors Paul Scotti anf Justina Geraci said in federal court in Central Islip.

One of Alexi Saenz’s attorneys, David Runke, declined to comment afterward, as did Gary Villanueva, an attorney for Jairo Saenz, and Deborah Colson, an attorney for Enrique Portillo.