An alleged MS-13 member is facing murder charges in the suspected machete slayings of two victims who became targets because of the gang's belief that they may have belonged to the rival 18th Street gang, police said Friday.

Kevin G. Lopez-Morales, 20, of Roosevelt, pleaded not guilty at a Hempstead district court arraignment Friday in the July 2017 killing of Angel Soler, 15, and the September 2016 slaying of Josue Amaya Leonor, 19.

Both victims were from Roosevelt and a coalition of state and federal law enforcement officials separately uncovered their buried remains in wooded areas on Long Island's South Shore after each went missing.

Lopez-Morales kept his head down and didn't speak as reporters lobbed questions at him while homicide detectives led him out of Nassau County Police Department headquarters on the way to court.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas made a rare appearance in arraignment court Friday for Lopez-Morales' proceeding.

"The gruesomeness and savagery of this gang will not be tolerated in Nassau County," she said later in a court hallway.

Singas added that law enforcement officials believe they have been successful in putting "a tremendous pressure on MS-13" and it has weakened the gang.

"We will be unrelenting in our pursuit of this gang . . . I think they feel vulnerable, as they should, because the heat is on," she added.

Suspects remains at large in at least one of the killings that Lopez-Morales is accused of participating in, according to other remarks from the district attorney.

The police department's homicide unit commander, Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, said Lopez-Morales belonged to MS-13's Hollywood clique and when confronted by authorities while in custody on an immigration hold, he "made some incriminating statements" and now faces charges in both killings.

Fitzpatrick said Lopez-Morales is from El Salvador and had one prior arrest involving marijuana that took place in the last year.

The homicide commander said both Soler and Amaya Leonor were "marked by this group as possible members of a rival gang, particularly the 18th Street gang" and "that's why they went after them."

Fitzpatrick said authorities would keep the pressure on MS-13, saying he believed law enforcement officials had "taken a big chunk of them" and "have them on the defensive."

Fitzpatrick said authorities believe five people took part in Soler's slaying, and added that they are "all in custody."

In Amaya Leonor's case, he said law enforcement officials believe "at least seven" people took part in the killing.

Four of the people involved in Soler's slaying also were part of Amaya Leonor's killing, Fitzpatrick said.

Police have only announced two arrests so far in Amaya Leonor's killing. Alleged MS-13 Hollywood clique member Josė Daniel Lopez, 19, of Roosevelt, pleaded not guilty in that slaying Thursday in Nassau County Court following a grand jury's August indictment on a second-degree murder charge.

Court records say Lopez told police MS-13 members lured Amaya Leonor in the woods with the promise of marijuana, before repeatedly hitting him with machetes and burying him in a pre-dug grave because he was believed to be part of the 18th Street gang.

Authorities recovered Amaya Leonor's remains on May 30 in Roosevelt Preserve, nearly two years after he went missing in September 2016.

Law enforcement officials found Soler's body in October 2017 in woods on the border of Roosevelt and Baldwin, nearly three months after he went missing.

The other four people facing charges in Soler's death are: David Sosa-Guevara, 27, of Wyandanch; Victor Lopez, 30, of Roosevelt; Dennis Lopez, 18, of Freeport; and Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, of Freeport.

A January indictment that charged Sosa-Guevara and Victor Lopez with Soler's killing alleged that Sosa-Guevara, who uses the street name "Risky," is the head of MS-13's Hollywood clique on Long Island.

It alleged Victor Lopez was "in charge of enforcement" for the clique, and Dennis Lopez, who uses the street name "Maliante," moved weapons and drugs for the gang.





