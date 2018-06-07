Federal authorities have added seven names to the roster of the Long Island-based MS-13 street gang that they say is responsible for a total of 15 killings, according to a new indictment unsealed Thursday.

The superseding indictment, a fifth issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, provides details of three of those slayings: the April 29, 2016 murder of Oscar Acosta in Brentwood, the Oct. 10, 2016 murder of Javier Castillo in Freeport and the Oct. 13, 2016 murder of Dewann Stacks in Brentwood.

In all, two dozen alleged members of the brutal street gang have now been accused in the overarching case, which includes 73 counts comprising murder, attempted murder, racketeering and other charges.

Seven of the alleged gang members newly named in the indictment are already in police custody.

Also charged in the indictment are the July 18, 2016 attempted murder of two suspected rival gang members in Brentwood, the Aug. 10, 2016 attempted murder of rival gang members in Brentwood, the Sept. 12, 2016 arson of two vehicles in Brentwood and a Dec. 18, 2016 assault outside Super Taco restaurant in Brentwood, and a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The body of Acosta, 19, a student at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, was found in an industrial area by the Long Island Rail Road tracks on Sept. 16, 2016. The following month, the beaten body of Stacks, 34, of Brentwood, was found on American Boulevard in Brentwood. The remains of Castillo, 16, of Central Islip, were found Oct. 23, 2017 in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in Freeport.

“The charges in this indictment further demonstrate the utter brutality of the MS-13 and the havoc the gang inflicts on our communities,” United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to combat the MS-13’s violence with relentless perseverance until the gang is dismantled and its members are brought to justice.”

Charged in the indictment were were Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla, 21, of Brentwood; Wilber Adalberto Fernandez-Vasquez, 22, of Roosevelt; Ever Flores, 26, of Brentwood; Jonathan Hernandez, 20, of Brentwood; Kevin Torres, 22, of Roosevelt and Frank Alexander Ventura-Ramirez, 29, of Freeport. All are facing charges that include murder.

Fernandez-Vasquez, Flores, Torres and Ventura-Ramirez were arraigned Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bianco and all pleaded not guilty.

An eighth man newly named in the indictment, Marlon Serrano, 20, of Brentwood, is facing charges that include arson but not murder.

The superseding indictment also names defendants previously charged in the case who will be arraigned on the new charges at their next court dates: Enrique Portillo, 20, of Central Islip; Alexi Saenz, 23, of Brentwood; Jairo Saenz, 21, of Brentwood; Jerlin Villalta, 21, of Brentwood and Jose Suarez, 24, of Central Islip.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement said: “I want to thank our Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Durham, Paul Scotti, Michael Keilty, and Raymond Tierney as well as our state and local law enforcement partners in New York for all of their hard work on this case and so many other MS-13 cases,” said Sessions. “Today’s indictment is our next step toward taking this despicable gang off the streets for good.”

Prosecutors allege that Kevin Torres, the leader of the Sailors clique in New York, and Alexi Saenz, the leader of the Brentwood chapter of the Sailors clique, authorized Acosta’s murder because he was suspected of being a member of the rival 18th Street gang.

Alexi and Jairo Saenz are brothers and are charged in the killings of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, who were fatally beaten with machetes in Brentwood in 2016.

On April 29, 2016, Argueta-Quintanilla and other MS-13 members, according to authorities, beat Acosta with tree limbs, tied him up, and called Alexi Saenz, Jairo Saenz, Hernandez and others, authorities said. The alleged gang members met up and loaded Acosta into the trunk of a car, drove to a more isolated wooded area in Brentwood, stabbed and slashed him to death with a machete and buried his body, authorities said.

On Oct. 10, 2016, Alexi Saenz, Jairo Saenz, Wilber Adalberto Fernandez-Vasquez, Frank Alexander Ventura-Ramirez, and other MS-13 members murdered Javier Castillo, who they also suspected of being a rival 18th Street gang member, authorities said.

The defendants lured Castillo to Cow Meadow Park in Freeport, where they attacked him with a machete and then buried his body in a shallow grave near a saltwater marsh, authorities said.

Three days after Castillo’s killing — on Oct. 13, 2016 — prosecutors allege that Alexi Saenz, Jairo Saenz, Enrique Portillo, Ever Flores and other MS-13 members murdered Stacks, who they suspected of being a rival gang member.

Authorities claim that while Alexi Saenz and other members of the gang conducted surveillance from one car, Portillo, Flores and another MS-13 gang member attacked and killed Stacks with a baseball bat and machetes before returning to the getaway vehicle driven by Jairo Saenz.