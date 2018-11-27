Two alleged MS-13 gang members were arraigned Tuesday in connection with the 2017 killing of a former gang member who law-enforcement sources said turned into an informant.

William Reyes-Fuentes and Nerlin Chacon-Ruano are each charged with one count of second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty through an interpreter during their separate arraignments Tuesday before Justice William O’Brien in Nassau County Supreme Court.

O’Brien remanded both to jail without bail. A grand jury indicted them on Nov. 16 in the death of Carlos Rivas-Majano, 22, of Uniondale. Law enforcement sources have said Rivas-Majano was targeted for death because he was an informant for authorities.

He was allegedly lured to the woods south of Glenn Curtiss Boulevard near Kellenberg Memorial High School in East Meadow in August 2017, where he was “viciously and barbarically” attacked by at least five MS-13 gang members, according to authorities. His remains were found a year later.

The victim’s killing is likely related to “the gang’s displeasure with his actions within the group or something that they felt was disrespectful to them or a threat to them,” Nassau Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, head of the homicide unit, previously said.

Chacon-Ruano, 20, is charged separately in another slaying. He allegedly fired multiple shots from a 9 mm handgun that fatally wounded Ayamiguel Ayala-Hernandez in Uniondale on Sept. 15, 2017, Newsday previously reported.

He has been held without bail in that case and pleaded not guilty.

“He’s denied involvement in everything,” his Garden City lawyer, William Kephart, said Tuesday.

Reyes-Fuentes, 23, also maintains his innocence, said his Mineola attorney, Steven Barnwell. “I’d be curious to know how they put my client at the scene of the incident,” Barnwell said.