An MS-13 member who smashed a beer bottle over a man’s head outside of a Copiague deli in July was convicted of assault this week.

Willy Hernandez, 31, of Copiague, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15 after a Suffolk County Supreme court jury found him guilty Tuesday of assault in the second degree, a felony, according to a release from Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office.

According to the release, Hernandez’s attack was “without provocation or cause.” He followed another man outside Amigo Deli at 1715 Great Neck Road at 10:45 p.m. July 27, grabbed him by the neck and smashed a Corona bottle over his head.

The bottle broke and sliced the man’s left cheek. The wound required 13 stitches and left the man with nerve damage and extensive scarring.

“We will not tolerate MS-13 in our communities, and my office is implementing an extremely aggressive strategy to combat gang activity in Suffolk County,” said Sini in the release.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Skiber handled the prosecution of this case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Melissa Bliss. The case was investigated by Suffolk County Police First Squad Detectives and First Precinct Gang Unit officers.