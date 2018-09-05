A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of a Freeport High School student who police have said fell victim to an MS-13 machete killing.

Court records show Jose Daniel Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday following his Aug. 16 indictment in the death of Josue Amaya Leonor, 19, of Roosevelt.

Police have said the victim became an MS-13 enemy after he posted pictures on social media of himself and new friends who the gang considered rivals.

Law enforcement officials unearthed Amaya Leonor’s remains in May in a wooded area of Roosevelt Preserve nearly two years after he disappeared, with police saying he’d been “marked for death” after he was named “an enemy of MS-13.”

Nassau police arrested Lopez on a murder charge in June, alleging he caused the victim’s death while acting with others by striking the victim numerous times with a machete.

Police said Amaya Leonor went into the woods with Lopez and several others, believing he was going to hang out and smoke marijuana. But there were four others waiting with machetes to attack him, according to authorities.

A Nassau district attorney’s office spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Lopez’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Groder, said his client intended to plead not guilty at Thursday’s arraignment in Nassau County Court. The Mineola lawyer declined to comment further.

The victim’s sister previously told Newsday her brother had told her not long before he went missing that he had felt threatened at school, but didn’t have enemies and didn’t mention a gang.