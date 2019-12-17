Two MS-13 gang members have been sentenced to prison for a 2016 shooting that wounded a rival in Huntington Station and conspiracy to commit murder in a separate case, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Tuesday.

“By charging these murder conspiracies we are able to save lives,” Sini said in a statement.

Felix Menjiver, 37, of Huntington Station, who went by the nickname “Blue Demon,” previously pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree attempted assault for the shooting and second-degree attempted conspiracy in connection with a plan hatched with the other defendant who was in jail at the time, officials said.

He was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on the attempted assault charge, and four to eight years on the conspiracy charge, officials said.

Marvin Vilorio Ortes, 25, also of Huntington Station, whose aliases include “Gordo” and “Danger,” previously plead guilty to the same charges, officials said.

He was sentenced Dec. 9 to seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for the attempted assault charge, and five to 10 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, officials said.

Both men have been identified as high-ranking members of the Huntington Criminales Los Salvatrucha [“HCLS”] clique of MS-13, officials said.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Menjiver and Ortes shot a man on East 20th Street in Huntington Station who they considered MS-13 rival, officials said. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

While Ortes was incarcerated on an unrelated conviction for illegal weapons possession, he and Menjiver conspired to kill another person between August, 2018 and February, 2019 "in furtherance of the gang’s mission," according to a statement from Sini's office.

Police arrested Menjiver on July 11, 2018 while he attempted to illegally sell a loaded .32-caliber handgun and about 20 rounds of ammunition to an MS-13 associate, officials said.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, in connection with that case, officials said.

Menjiver was represented in court by Sayville attorney Joseph Hanshe who could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Mineola defense lawyer Bob Schalk, who is representing said: “Mr. Ortes was facing up to 25 years in a state prison and we were able to negotiate seven years and he was satisfied with that.”