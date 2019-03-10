TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

MS-13 gang members face drug, weapon charges, Nassau police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
One MS-13 gang member was arrested on firearms and disorderly conduct charges and another for illegal firearms possession after Nassau County detectives pulled them over Saturday night in Hempstead, police said.

Gang investigators stopped Victor Leon, 21, of Queens, at 9:48 p.m. as he drove a 2015 Honda Accord with a defective headlight, police said.

Soon afterward, detectives saw Leon smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette, police said.

Detectives then saw passenger Eric Monge, 23, of Queens, remove a handgun from his hooded sweatshirt, placing it under his legs in an attempt to hide it, police said.

Detectives found 13  plastic bags containing a substance believed to be marijuana in the car, police said. Gang and Homeland Security investigators are continuing to look into the matter.

Monge faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm as well as disorderly conduct from a previously issued arrest warrant, police said.

Leon is charged with two counts of criminal possession of marijuana, police said. Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

