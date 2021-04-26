2 arraigned in connection with killing of 19-year-old shot in Freeport park

Two more alleged MS-13 members have denied involvement in crimes connected to the March slaying of a 19-year-old who, prosecutors said, was lured by the gang to a Freeport park, then surrounded and shot in the head.

Hempstead resident Manuel Aparicio Gomez, 22, pleaded not guilty in a virtual arraignment Monday to second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy following the March 1 killing of Daniel Garcia-Carbajal.

Far Rockaway resident Edgardo Caballero, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday in a separate virtual proceeding to a first-degree conspiracy charge that alleges he was among those who conspired to kill the same victim.

Law enforcement officials arrested both men Sunday while continuing to pursue suspects in the slaying of Garcia-Carbajal in Cow Meadow Park in Freeport. Authorities recovered the Freeport man's remains on March 4, saying then that he was dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Felony complaints in the criminal case indicate that police believe several other suspects in the slaying remain at large, and that one of those involved is under 16.

On April 13, Nassau police arrested Tulio Ayala, 41, of Central Islip, on murder and conspiracy charges related to Garcia-Carbajal's homicide before the defendant pleaded not guilty a day later.

Prosecutor Nicole Aloise identified both Gomez and Caballero as MS-13 members during Monday's court proceedings, saying both faced up to life in prison if found guilty before asking for them to be held without bail.

Nassau District Court Judge David Wright remanded both defendants to jail, citing the seriousness of the charges against them.

Attorney Greg Madey, who represents Caballero, declined to comment on the case later Monday.

"This case is in the earliest stages of litigation and we await discovery from the District Attorney's Office," attorney Robert Schalk, who represents Gomez, said after court.

He added that Gomez has no criminal convictions and is a native of El Salvador.