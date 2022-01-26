TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Second man charged in gang killing of Hempstead man, cops say

Nassau County police conduct an investigation where human

Nassau County police conduct an investigation where human remains later identified as those of Gerson E. Pineda, 19, of Hempstead, were discovered on the southbound side of the Meadowbrook Parkway between the Southern State and Hempstead Turnpike on July 20, 2021. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A second man was charged in the killing of a Hempstead teen whose remains were recovered last July — six years after his disappearance — by investigators probing MS13-gang-related cases, Nassau police said Wednesday.

The victim, Gerson E. Pineda, 19, of Hempstead, had been missing since September 2015. His remains were recovered on July 20, 2021, from a wooded area along the Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale.

Jose Quintanilla-Cruz, 27, of Hempstead was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy, police said. He was held Wednesday at his arraignment in Nassau County Court.

The first suspect, Jeustin David Maldonado, 22, of Uniondale, also was charged with second degree murder on Sept. 20, 2021.

At a news conference announcing the first arrest, Nassau Homicide Squad commander Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said he expected at least three more people would be charged.

At the time, Maldonado, whom police said was a "known" MS-13 member, already was being held on unrelated charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, according to the state criminal data base.

Maldonado is represented by Chris Devane, who declined comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

