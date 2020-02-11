TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

MS-13 lieutenant sentenced to 23 years to life for 2017 machete slaying

Victor Lopez outside the Nassau County district attorney's

Victor Lopez outside the Nassau County district attorney's office in January 2018. Credit: Newsday

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A top MS-13 lieutenant was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison Tuesday for the 2017 machete slaying of a Roosevelt teenager, striking a "significant blow" to the gang's leadership, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Victor Lopez, 31, of Roosevelt pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree conspiracy for the July 21, 2017, homicide of Angel Soler, 15, of Roosevelt.

Lopez’s associate, David Sosa-Guevara, 28, of Wyandanch, was sentenced Friday to 24 years to life in prison for his role in the homicide, officials said. Lopez, known as "Persa," was a high-ranking member of the so-called Hollywood Clique on Long Island, officials said. Sosa-Guevara, known as “Risky,” led the clique, Singas said.

“A 15-year-old boy was brutally murdered because this gang perceived this child as an ‘enemy,’" Singas said in the statement. “Today’s life sentence of this gang lieutenant and last week’s life sentence of the MS-13 clique’s leader has dealt a significant blow to this criminal organization. We will continue to fight against any resurgence of MS-13 with all our dedicated law enforcement partners until they are eradicated from Nassau County.”

Lopez’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Soler’s mother brought him to the United States from Honduras to flee gang violence, Newsday has reported. Members of MS-13 targeted him because of the gang’s belief he might have been in the rival 18th Street gang, officials said.

Soler’s body was discovered by authorities on Oct. 19, 2017, nearly three months after he was killed. His mutilated corpse showed injuries consistent with a machete attack, officials said. The teen was discovered under cement, burned and with blunt-force trauma to the head in a wooded area of Roosevelt near the Southern State Parkway.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

John F. Kennedy International Airport, gate 4 in JFK Terminal 4 to expand, governor says
Criminal justice advocates are releasing a new television Activists criticize Ryder in criminal-justice ad
Lyman Good celebrates his victory over Chance Rencountre Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad set for UFC 249 at Barclays
The MTA had aimed to have 99% of Report: MTA needs to keep better track of employee time
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news conference Cuomo: Memo shows travel ban 'politically motivated'
While Bethpage's water meets or exceeds drinking water Oyster Bay approves $67M bond for Bethpage water projects
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search