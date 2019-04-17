A sixth alleged MS-13 gang member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the December slaying of a 17-year-old behind a Nassau community center, as law enforcement officials publicly connected that killing to a deadly Queens shooting days earlier.

Both homicides involved members of the same start-up faction of MS-13, who were trying to gain greater rank in their criminal organization while working to establish a new branch of the gang's Normandy clique in the Five Towns and Far Rockaway areas, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said at a news conference.

Her comments followed the appearance of Elmer Gutierrez, 19, of Valley Stream, in Nassau County Court for a murder arraignment in which he denied involvement in the Dec. 18 homicide of Harold Sermeno, 17.

Law enforcement officials found the Far Rockaway teenager's body behind Five Town Community Center, on the border of Lawrence and Inwood, after a shooting and machete attack that prosecutors say involved five other alleged MS-13 members.

Those five, including a 13-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, also denied a role in Sermeno's killing during Nassau arraignments earlier this week and last week.

Four of the same six alleged gang members also face murder charges in the Dec. 15 slaying of Ian Michael Cruz, 23, in Bayswater Point State Park in Queens.

The alleged gang members also targeted the victims in part because they believed the two had insulted MS-13, Singas said Wednesday.

"The sheer brutality of these murders over nonsensical, perceived slights to the gang are truly unconscionable. The young ages of these victims and the defendants is heartbreaking. But we are making great progress in our fight against MS-13," Singas said, standing with prosecutors and police from both Nassau and Queens.

In both slayings, the 13-year-old lured in the victims using social media and text messages to scouted-out areas where others were waiting to execute them, according to the district attorney.

In the case of Cruz's killing, the girl proposed that the two meet in the Queens park to share drugs and have sex, Singas said.

But the alleged MS-13 faction's reputed leader, Yonathan Sanchez, emerged from the bushes and shot Cruz in the head with a .22-caliber revolver, killing him instantly, according to prosecutors.

In Sermeno's homicide, authorities are alleging the 13-year-old girl and the victim had sexual contact and also smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before the gang killed him.

Sanchez shot Sermeno with the same weapon used in Cruz's killing, before Gutierrez cut Sermeno's neck with a machete, Singas alleged.

Gutierrez previously faced a weapon charge only in the Queens case, but his former Queens attorney, Gary Miret, said that charge was dismissed Wednesday morning because he'd been indicted in Nassau on related charges.

Detectives from Nassau County were in court to then arrest Guttierez on a warrant, the Astoria defense attorney added.

Gutierrez is now also facing weapon offenses in Nassau and charges that he conspired to murder both Sermeno and Cruz, prosecutor Stefanie Palma said at his arraignment.

In December, the NYPD arrested four of the alleged gang members now named in the Nassau indictment on a murder charge in Cruz's killing.

But now all six of the defendants will be prosecuted in Nassau County, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The law allows authorities to prosecute defendants in either jurisdiction if the alleged crimes happened within 500 yards of the border, officials said.

"We decided that what was best to obtain justice in this case, justice for the families, justice for the victims, was that this case proceed as one case, as one prosecution," Queens Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Tammy S. Robbins remanded Gutierrez back to jail Wednesday. Before the Nassau County Court proceeding, Guttierez had been in custody at Rikers Island, according to Miret.

Guttierez wasn't able to make his $500,000 bond after his December arrest on a felony weapon charge, court records show.

The Queens complaint had alleged Guttierez, along with Carlos Guerra, 18, and Sanchez, 22, had a .22-caliber revolver and more than 900 live rounds of ammunition for the gun in the bedroom they shared on Nameoke Street in Far Rockaway.

That gun was the weapon used in both slayings, Singas said Wednesday, adding that authorities also seized two machetes, eight knives and 13 cell phones in the room — rented to serve as a gang headquarters.

Last week, Guerra and Sanchez pleaded not guilty in Nassau County Court to murder charges in both slayings, along with weapon and conspiracy charges.

The local MS-13 members got permission from the gang in New Jersey to carry out both slayings, Singas said.