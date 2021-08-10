DA: MS-13 member gets 20 years-to-life for machete slaying in Massapequa Preserve

A Hempstead man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years-to-life for his role in the 2017 machete gang murder of a 19-year-old from Valley Stream.

Antonio Cullal, 26, an alleged MS-13 member, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy before Judge Helene Gugerty on June 15.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said Cullal and other MS-13 gang members lured the victim, Julio Cesar Espantzay-Gonzales, to the Massapequa Preserve with "promises of sex and marijuana" on Jan. 28, 2017 — then "viciously hacked him to death with a machete," leaving his body in the brush.

The body of the teen, who was reported missing Jan. 31, 2017, was found by a dog-walker in the preserve on March 23, 2017.

During his June plea Cullal did not admit to being part of MS-13. But Newsday previously reported Cullal said the gang's name aloud — and, flashed a gang sign — in front of a photojournalist's camera while seated in the back of a police car before his arraignment.

Authorities said Cullal is one of seven alleged MS-13 gang members charged in the case. Four other defendants still have cases pending, officials said.

"Antonio Cullal and other MS-13 gang members followed the orders they were given by the gang hierarchy and killed Julio Cesar Espantzay-Gonzales simply because the gang believed he was their 'enemy,'" Smith said is a statement.

Cullal was arrested in Maryland on Oct. 4, 2017, by Nassau County Police and U.S. Marshals.

In June his attorney, William Shanahan, told Newsday that his client came to the U.S. when he was about 18 years old — and that the gang took him.

"This gives him an opportunity of having some light at the end of the tunnel," Shanahan told Newsday then, adding: "It gives him the possibility that if he changes his life in prison, maybe someday he'll be able to come out and have somewhat of a life."

With Bridget Murphy