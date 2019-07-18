A 21-year-old Mineola man on Thursday denied taking part in the August 2017 machete killing of a victim sources have said was an MS-13 member whom the gang targeted for death because he had cooperated with law enforcement officials.

Luis Alejandro Varela pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Carlos Rivas-Majano, 22.

Investigators recovered the victim's remains in August 2018 in a shallow grave in a wooded area of East Meadow.

Prosecutors said Varela, who uses the street name Felon, is the sixth and final suspect to face a murder charge in the case after a grand jury issued an indictment in November.

A Nassau judge in April sentenced MS-13 gang member Edar Ventura, then 21, of Hempstead, to 25 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to Rivas-Majano's killing and a fatal shooting.

An indictment identified the other defendants, who pleaded not guilty in the case in November, as Carlos Benitez-Hernandez of Uniondale; William Reyes-Fuentes of Uniondale; Nerlin Chacon-Ruano of Hempstead; and Jose Quintanilla Cruz of Hempstead.

Law enforcement officials found Rivas-Majano's body after acting on a tip and said they would use DNA testing to identify the remains buried about 18 inches deep in the ground.

The victim went missing after telling a family member he was on his way home from a Uniondale deli.

Varela's newly appointed attorney, Adrienne Flipse Hausch, said after Thursday's arraignment that she had only spent a few minutes with her client so far but he seemed like "a quiet, kind, gentle young man."

She reserved the right to make a bail request in the future before state Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti remanded Varela to Nassau's jail to await trial.

Varela's brother came to the Mineola courthouse for the arraignment, but later declined to comment at the request of Hausch.