A top MS-13 lieutenant on Long Island pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a Roosevelt teenager who was hacked with a machete before his remains were buried in concrete, officials said.

Victor Lopez, 31, also pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Patricia Harrington in Mineola’s criminal courthouse to second-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree conspiracy linked to the July 21, 2017 homicide of Angel Soler, 15, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Lopez’s guilty plea makes him the second high-ranking gang member with the so-called Hollywood clique on Long Island to plead guilty this week to Soler’s murder, officials said.

On Monday, David Sosa-Guevara, 28, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors said Sosa-Guevara personally ordered the killing of the teen.

Lopez will be sentenced Jan. 23. He is expected to be sent to prison for 23 years to life, matching the expected sentence for Sosa-Guevara, whose sentencing is Jan. 24, officials said.

“This defendant lured 15-year-old Angel Soler into the woods where he was savagely murdered by MS-13 gang members,” Singas said. “I hope that today’s guilty plea, and that of his co-defendant David Sosa-Guevara on Monday, affords some sense of justice to Angel’s loved ones. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement we have decimated MS-13’s leadership on Long Island, and broken their grip of terror on our communities, and we will continue this work until this brutal gang is eliminated.”

Lopez’s attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Lopez, known as “Persa,” was a close associate of Sosa-Guevara, known as “Risky,” who led the clique, officials said.

Soler’s body was discovered by authorities on Oct. 19, 2017, nearly three months after he was killed. His mutilated body showed injuries consistent with the use of a machete. The teen was discovered under cement, burned and with blunt force trauma to the head, in a wooded area of Roosevelt near the Southern State Parkway.

Three others also have been charged with murder in Soler’s death, officials said.

Soler’s mother brought him to the United States from Honduras to flee gang violence, Newsday has reported. Members of MS-13 targeted him because of the gang’s belief that he might have been in the rival 18th Street gang, officials have said.

Singas has called Soler “an innocent teenager.”