Seventeen suspected members and associates of the MS-13 street gang, including the “highest level” leader in the Northeast, have been indicted in Nassau County on felony charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit murder to drug trafficking, officials said Thursday.

At least three homicides were prevented during the seven-month investigation, which included surveillance of the notorious gang in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Texas — and overseas as well, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

“This massive multi-agency investigation laid bare the global size, complexity, and brutality of MS-13, and these indictments strike a heavy blow to the gang’s operations on Long Island,” Singas said in a statement.

Singas noted that MS-13 has “terrorized vulnerable immigrant communities” and “trafficked deadly heroin into our neighborhoods.”

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge James Hunt noted the arrest of the highest-level MS-13 leader in the region “who reports to MS-13 in El Salvador.” The alleged leader’s identity was not immediately known.

If convicted of the top charges, all of the defendants face up to 25 years to life in prison, she said.

The first defendant to be arraigned Thursday, Victor Lopez, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the slaying of Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, whose body was found Oct. 19 in woods in the Roosevelt-Baldwin area.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Soler was one of three young men whose remains were found buried in secluded areas of Nassau County in October — with all three believed to have been victims of MS-13.

An attorney for Lopez, who faces murder, conspiracy and weapons charges, declined to comment after the arraignment.

Nassau prosecutors had previously charged David Sosa-Guevara, 26, of Wyandanch, with second-degree murder in Soler’s machete killing. Sosa-Guevara pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

More suspected MS-13 members were to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, and law enforcement officials had scheduled a news conference.

The international MS-13 gang has been linked to several brutal murders on Long Island in recent years.

Nassau prosecutors announced last June that 41 alleged members of MS-13 had been indicted in connection with violent felonies and that most of them were part of a criminal conspiracy.

However, a judge dismissed the conspiracy charges in December against 21 of those defendants, ruling that there was “not one iota of evidence” — aside from their alleged gang membership — that they were part of a conspiracy.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited MS-13 activity in arguing for changes in immigration policy.

He came to Brentwood in July and said that Long Island neighborhoods affected by MS-13 violence had become “bloodstained killing fields.”

Authorities have linked 11 killings in Brentwood and Central Islip in the past 16 months to MS-13.

Check back for updates on this developing story.