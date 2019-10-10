TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Accused MS-13 member sentenced  in federal court for Brentwood murder, officials say

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Print

A member of  MS-13 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for taking part in the brutal murder of a man mistaken for a member of a rival gang, according to officials.

Marlon Guevara, now 20, of Brentwood, was seventeen in 2016 when he took part in the killing of Dewann Stacks who walking down a Brentwood at nighttime, officials said. Guevara, who was sentenced in federal court in Central Islip, used a machete in the murder, as did an adult member of the gang, along with another adult gang member who used a bat, officials have said.

The hacking and beating of Stacks was so severe to his face and head that it rendered “him nearly unrecognizable,“ officials said.

“With today’s sentence, Guevara will now pay for participating in the execution of Dewann Stacks as part of MS-13’s warped mission to attack and kill perceived rivals,” Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “The brutality of this murder is a reminder of the necessity of the Eastern District and the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force’s commitment to eradicate MS-13.”

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Henry Schein and other medical products distributors are Henry Schein named as defendant in opioid lawsuit
A surfer rides at wave Thursday at Long Forecast: Nor'easter to bring rain, wind, possible flooding to LI
New York State Attorney General Letitia James said LI startup accused of defrauding investors of $30M
Long Island's Lauren Rao will appear on  LI girl, 6, appears on ABC's 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'
Officials in Russell Gardens are proposing longer terms Village mulls doubling officials' terms in office
Stephanie Sparkowski, left, walks toward the football field Meet the star girls soccer goalie who also kicks for the football team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search