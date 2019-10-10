A member of MS-13 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for taking part in the brutal murder of a man mistaken for a member of a rival gang, according to officials.

Marlon Guevara, now 20, of Brentwood, was seventeen in 2016 when he took part in the killing of Dewann Stacks who walking down a Brentwood at nighttime, officials said. Guevara, who was sentenced in federal court in Central Islip, used a machete in the murder, as did an adult member of the gang, along with another adult gang member who used a bat, officials have said.

The hacking and beating of Stacks was so severe to his face and head that it rendered “him nearly unrecognizable,“ officials said.

“With today’s sentence, Guevara will now pay for participating in the execution of Dewann Stacks as part of MS-13’s warped mission to attack and kill perceived rivals,” Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “The brutality of this murder is a reminder of the necessity of the Eastern District and the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force’s commitment to eradicate MS-13.”