The Nassau police fugitive squad arrested an MS-13 gang member sought for an armed robbery in Texas, police said Thursday.

Police said they arrested Maynor Jose Deras-Sanchez, 37, of Inwood, at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after tracking him to a Garden City South business, Deli and a Hole Lot More. A release described him as a “known MS-13” member.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of United States marshals on an open warrant from Harris County, Texas, according to police.

A spokeswoman for the Harris County sheriff said the warrant originated in Houston. Police there could not be reached. A Nassau police spokesman said he did not know the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.