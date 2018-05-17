TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: ‘Known’ MS-13 member arrested on LI for Texas robbery

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
The Nassau police fugitive squad arrested an MS-13 gang member sought for an armed robbery in Texas, police said Thursday.

Police said they arrested Maynor Jose Deras-Sanchez, 37, of Inwood, at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after tracking him to a Garden City South business, Deli and a Hole Lot More. A release described him as a “known MS-13” member.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of United States marshals on an open warrant from Harris County, Texas, according to police.

A spokeswoman for the Harris County sheriff said the warrant originated in Houston. Police there could not be reached. A Nassau police spokesman said he did not know the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

