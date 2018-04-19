The Salvadoran citizen reportedly known as “Reaper” who is accused of leading the East Coast operations of MS-13, carrying out major drug trafficking and conspiring on Long Island to commit murder, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Nassau County Court in Mineola.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington ordered Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 35, remanded with no bail after his arraignment.

Prosecutors told the judge that other members of the gang had to come to Corea Diaz to get permission to commit murder and other crimes in his territory — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

They said he told other gang members when to kill, whom to kill, where to kill, how to kill — even whether the victim should be stabbed, strangled or shot.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said at a news conference shortly after arraignment that Corea Diaz wielded such power that when he ordered a killing, he also ordered “how deep to dig the hole.”

The defendant was handcuffed behind his back during his arraignment, and court officers, Nassau County police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration agents stood between him and the public area of the courtroom.

Corea Diaz was represented at the arraignment by a court-appointed attorney, Scott Gross of Garden City.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Corea Diaz, one of 17 defendants cited in a 21-count Nassau County indictment handed down on Jan. 8, was recently extradited from Maryland to Nassau County. As Newsday reported in February, Corea Diaz had an arrest warrant pending against him while he was being held on local felony drug charges in Prince George’s County Detention Center in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Singas’ office called Corea Diaz “the alleged kingpin of MS-13 for the entire Eastern region” of the United States.

An unredacted version of the Nassau indictment obtained by Newsday earlier this year names Corea Diaz as the accused MS-13 “regional director for the East Coast,” who also headed up the gang’s so-called Sailors clique, or subgroup.

Singas has said that the alleged kingpin ordered beatings and murders and directed the gang’s drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere.

The Jan. 8 indictment by a Nassau County grand jury charges Corea Diaz, who prosecutors said uses the street name “Reaper,” with five charges of second-degree conspiracy, including conspiracies planned in Nassau County and elsewhere to commit murder.

It also accuses him of conspiracies to sell and possess heroin, three counts of operating as a major drug trafficker — including in Nassau County — and alleges Corea Diaz reported to the criminal syndicate’s leaders in El Salvador.

The indictment also alleges Corea Diaz helped broker heroin deals with Mexican organized crime and obtained multiple pounds of cocaine and marijuana that MS-13 redistributed.