Detectives foil MS-13 plot to kill teen in Brentwood, Sini says
Three known MS-13 gang members and two MS-13 associates, four of whom are Brentwood High School students, were arrested at gunpoint by Suffolk County Police as they attempted to abduct a 16-year-old boy with the intention to kill him in Brentwood Wednesday, Suffolk County police said Thursday.
The five suspects are being charged with second-degree conspiracy after the abduction attempt, which...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED