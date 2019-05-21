Alleged MS-13 gang member held in fatal shooting

An alleged MS-13 gang member who authorities said confessed to fatally shooting his classmate outside the victim's East Patchogue home last year was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Melquisedic Antonio Sanchez-Hernandez, 17, of Bellport pleaded not guilty in First District Court in Central Islip to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, of East Patchogue.

When Sanchez-Hernandez, who was arrested Monday, gave a “full video confession" to Suffolk police homicide detectives, he said he killed the victim because he “started hanging out with a group of black guys, black kids, who he didn’t like,” said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Kearon.

According to the felony complaint in the case, Sanchez Hernandez, a native of El Salvador who was in the country illegally, told police: “I shot him and dumped the shell casings in the water by Shirley.”

The defendant and victim both attended Bellport High School and knew each other at the time of the killing. Sanchez Maldonado was an innocent victim, authorities said.



"At the time of his death, the victim was trying to do the right thing," said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini. "He was attempting to live a law-abiding life and the defendant killed him as a result of folks he was hanging out with and his desire to live a law-abiding life."



Authorities believe Sanchez-Maldonado was shot on July 2 some time between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. as he was coming out of his backyard on a bicycle after being lured outside by Sanchez-Hernandez through social media, prosecutors said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was shot five times — three causing fatal injuries to the head, stomach and chest, prosecutors said. He was also shot in the ear and finger.



Sini wouldn't say whether police recovered the murder weapon, but said when the defendant confessed he "identified the gun that he used to kill the victim and its consistent with the ballistics recovered at the crime scene."





Sanchez-Maldonado’s father discovered his son’s body in the backyard on July 3 at about 3:32 a.m. when the father was returning home from work, prosecutors said.





Sanchez-Maldonado’s father and uncle Nahun Cruz attended the arraignment and described the victim as a good kid who loved playing soccer and dreamed of attending college — something that likely wouldn't have been possible in his native El Salvador, the uncle noted.





"He came looking for a better life," said Cruz, 36, of Holbrook. "And look what happened."





Seeing the defendant in court, handcuffed and wearing a white plastic jumpsuit, Cruz said all he could think of was his nephew, whose mother still lives in El Salvador.

"I know we can't bring him back, but we're really happy to see [the defendant in jail]," said Cruz. "I hope they give him his whole life in jail."



Sanchez-Maldonado's father, who found his son's body, declined to comment, saying he didn't speak English.



"He wanted to die that day, too," said Cruz, describing the father's emotions. "He told me, 'They killed my son.'"



Defense attorney Glenn A. Obedin entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client. Obedin, of Central Islip, said he only spoke with his client briefly before the court proceeding and he appeared “a frightened, confused boy.” He said he couldn't comment on the specific allegations until he speaks to his client further.



Sanchez-Hernandez has a prior criminal record, authorities said. He was arrested on Oct. 27, 2018, in Virginia for allegedly trying to kill a member of the rival 18th Street gang, Suffolk prosecutors said. He and other MS-13 gang members drove from Long Island to Virginia to commit the killing, prosecutors said. He was charged there with attempted murder, murder conspiracy and firearm possession.



The defendant bailed out of custody on the Virginia charges and returned to Long Island, most recently attending Bellport High School, prosecutors said.





"That wouldn't happen in Suffolk County," said Sini.





After Sanchez-Hernandez's release in Virginia, authorities in Suffolk County "kept a close eye on him," according to Sini, while police built their case.

